Home > NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Team Claims CNN Altered Video of Alleged Cassie Ventura Beating and Destroyed Original Footage

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys claim CNN “altered” the 2016 surveillance video showing him beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura “and then destroyed the original footage.”

Last May, CNN released shocking footage of Combs assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016, prompting the mogul to issue an apology video addressing the incident.

A filing in New York City earlier today claims that CNN purchased the only known copy of the surveillance footage, uploaded it to free editing software and altered the video. The letter says CNN destroyed the original footage “even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation.”

Advertisement

The letter also states that the footage CNN released to the public was “substantially altered in significant respects,” including covering the time stamp, changing the video sequence and speeding up the video to make it seem like the incident was happening faster than it transpired. Consequently, the letter states, “the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question.”

Representatives for CNN and Combs did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The filing notes that they will be entering a motion to exclude the video from use in Combs’ trial, which is slated to begin in May. While Combs’ case is unrelated to the 2016 incident, the footage was intended to be used to show that he had violent tendencies.

Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. In Sept. 2024, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Advertisement

via: Variety

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Donatella Versace Steps Down as Head of Versace

By: Walker
NEWS

Cassie’s Lawyer Calls Diddy’s Claim the Beating Tape Was Doctored BS

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Man Kills Childhood Friend at B-Day Party He Threw Her, Then Uses Her Credit Card for OnlyFans [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Demi Lovato Responds to Fan Concern Over Her ‘Shaking’ in Cooking Video

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? ‘Severely Emaciated’ Man Says He Started Fire to Escape Stepmom’s 20-Year Captivity; She Denies All [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Karla Sofía Gascón
CELEBRITY

Karla Sofía Gascón Posts Apology–But the Internet Isn’t Buying It

By: DM
Doechii interviews with 'Apple Music'
FASHION / BEAUTY

Fashion Gets ‘Yucky Blucky’: Rapper Doechii’s Best Fashion Looks Yet

By: DM
NEWS

Ayo Edebiri Says She Received ‘Insane Death Threats’ After Elon Musk Spread ‘Fake’ News About Her

By: Walker
NEWS

George Clinton Files $100 Million Lawsuit For Ownership Of His Music Catalog

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams’ Niece Accused of ‘Kidnapping’ Her from $18,000-Per-Month Assisted Living Facility

By: Walker