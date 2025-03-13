Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Team Claims CNN Altered Video of Alleged Cassie Ventura Beating and Destroyed Original Footage

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys claim CNN “altered” the 2016 surveillance video showing him beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura “and then destroyed the original footage.”

Last May, CNN released shocking footage of Combs assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016, prompting the mogul to issue an apology video addressing the incident.

A filing in New York City earlier today claims that CNN purchased the only known copy of the surveillance footage, uploaded it to free editing software and altered the video. The letter says CNN destroyed the original footage “even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation.”

The letter also states that the footage CNN released to the public was “substantially altered in significant respects,” including covering the time stamp, changing the video sequence and speeding up the video to make it seem like the incident was happening faster than it transpired. Consequently, the letter states, “the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question.”

Representatives for CNN and Combs did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The filing notes that they will be entering a motion to exclude the video from use in Combs’ trial, which is slated to begin in May. While Combs’ case is unrelated to the 2016 incident, the footage was intended to be used to show that he had violent tendencies.

Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. In Sept. 2024, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

