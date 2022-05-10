Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches New R&B Label, Love Records and Announces a One-Time Album in Partnership with Motown

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced the launch of a new R&B label called Love Records, along with a one-time album deal in partnership with Mowtown Records.

The new label will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters.

Diddy’s Album is the first project under the Love Records imprint set to be released this summer in partnership with Motown Records, uniting the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning executive with Motown for the first time in his decorated 30-year career.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Diddy. “For the Label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam stated, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

We’re looking forward to seeing what Diddy aka Love comes up with!