Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly ‘Anally Raped’ Male Escort and Threatened to Have Him ‘Killed’ Like Rapper Tupac Shakur, New Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 hours ago

Combs is once again reportedly being sued for sexual assault.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is now being accused of sexually assaulting a male escort and threatening to have him killed, according to a new shocking lawsuit.

The accuser, only listed as Joe Doe in the suit, is said to have been hired by the disgraced music mogul for a “freak-off” in 2012, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the suit, Doe traveled to New York City in order to meet Combs at the Intercontinental Hotel. Upon entering the room, Doe claimed he met with Combs and an unidentified female companion.

Combs then ordered the male escort to perform oral sex on the woman and also perform demeaning sex acts on her, Doe claimed in the court documents.

Besides sex acts, Doe claimed Combs drugged him via a water bottle or a drug-laced baby oil that was rubbed on his body, which led him to lose control of himself.

In the lawsuit, Doe then accused Combs of anally sodomizing him inside of a bathroom.

Combs, according to the suit, said: “‘I really want you to stay, let’s turn up, let’s turn up.”

The document stated: “Doe reiterated that he was not feeling well and needed to leave. Combs replied saying, ‘No, we’re gonna have some fun,’ and grabbed Doe’s penis while he began to simultaneously touch himself.”

Following the act, Combs is said to have threatened Doe, telling him he would have someone kill him just like Tupac Shakur. The Changes rapper was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in September 1996.

Combs allegedly told his victim: “You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me?”

He is said to have added: “I’m not f—— playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f— do you think can happen to you?”

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis is currently the only person to have ever been charged in connection with the killing of Shakur.

In response to the latest lawsuit against the Bad Boy founder, his legal team said: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Combs is currently rotting behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has been denied bail three times.

The I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker has been drowning in lawsuits since landing in jail, as he and his lawyers have denied every single one of them.

Earlier this month, Combs was accused of forcing a woman to drink a beverage and sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2016.

In court filings, the plaintiff claimed Combs told her: “B—-, I’m not asking you. Drink that s— and shut the f— up.”

He was also accused of sexually assaulting an underage teen at one of his Hampton’s White Parties in 2004.

The 55-year-old’s trial is set to kick off in May 2025.

via: RadarOnline.com