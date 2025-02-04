Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting Man at 2015 Afterparty in New Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with yet another lawsuit, this one filed by a man who says the hip-hop mogul drugged and sexually assaulted him at a Los Angeles party in 2015.

Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the suit in New York earlier today on behalf of a John Doe who alleged assault from an incident that took place in 2015. Buzbee has been behind a substantial number of suits brought against Combs over the past year, including one that named Jay-Z as an additional defendant.

The new suit concerns a John Doe who had aspirations of becoming a rapper and singer. In 2015, the 23-year-old was scheduled to open for a popular music artist at a series of Los Angeles nightclubs including QC’s 20/20. Prior to his performance at QC’s 20/20, Doe was informed that Combs would be in attendance and, should the performance go well, Combs would consider signing him to Bad Boy Records.

Later that night, Doe attended the afterparty in the back of the club, where the suit claims that many other well-known entertainers were partaking in drugs. One of Combs’ associates handed him a drink and told Doe that it was from Combs himself, and he soon realized that he had been drugged.

Doe drifted in and out of consciousness, witnessing Combs and his entourage engaging in group sex with other attendees who “appeared either drugged, unconscious, or as if they were paid escorts.” Doe claims that he awoke to Combs groping him, and believed that Combs had performed oral sex on him.

After he regained consciousness, he tried to fight off Combs but was told that it would ruin his chances of succeeding in music if he didn’t comply. Combs allegedly ordered Doe to have sex with a woman, and after pretending he needed water and to use the bathroom, he escaped to the parking lot and drove off.

In a statement provided to Variety, Combs’ attorneys stated, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn prison as he awaits his May trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Last week, prosecutors filed an updated indictment claiming that he transported, aided and abetted three female victims — two more than previously stated. The indictment also backdated his racketeering charge to 2004, four years earlier than stated in the initial indictment.

