Scott Disick and Maluma Get Into It in Random Twitter Feud: 'You're a Joke'

“Wtf with this guy @maluma,” Scott posted, to which the Colombian musician replied, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”

Following Maluma’s response, the Flip It Like Disick star fired back, “@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke.”

Fans of the duo were confused by their online banter, as one Twitter user wrote, “wait what’s going on with maluma and scott disick???”

“why are maluma baby and scott fighting on the tl ???” someone else shared, with another adding, “scott disick beefing w maluma on twitter isn’t something I ever saw happening.”

Although it’s unclear what prompted Maluma and Scott’s feud, it’s rumored that they’re working on an upcoming music video together.

On July 5, The Algemeiner Journal reported Israeli model Eden Fines, as well as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, will be featured in a new music video for the Papi Juancho artist. According to the outlet, Eden flew to Miami in June to film scenes for the project and will play a woman who is in a love triangle with the 27-year-old singer and the 38-year-old star.

While the Latin superstar and reality TV personality have yet to publicly confirm the speculation surrounding the music video, they did hang out in the Florida city recently.

Back in May, Scott shared a candid photo of him and Maluma’s fun-filled outing, in which they actually spent time together in March. He captioned his Instagram post, “Missin miami.”

“Miss u too,” the singer commented, with Scott’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin cheekily replying, “papi juancho.”

At the time, Maluma and Scott stepped out with the 20-year-old model and other friends for a night out at David Grutman‘s Papi Steak in South Beach. By April, they were all back in Miami to celebrate the grand opening of the Goodtime Hotel, hosted by co-owners Pharrell Williams and David. Kim Kardashian even joined in on the fun and posed with the “Parce” singer for the special occasion.