Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Split in Wake of His DM Scandal: 'She Was Very Embarrassed'

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have ended their relationship after around 11 months of dating.

The 38-year-old reality star and 20-year-old model apparently broke up over the weekend amid his DM scandal involving ex Kourtney Kardashian.

If you missed it, Scott allegedly DM’d Kourtney Kardashian’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, to talk sh*t about her PDA photos with Travis Barker.

“Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend,” a source told E! News. “Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship.”

“They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott’s DMs to Younes really set Amelia over the edge,” the insider continued. “She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn’t very remorseful. It’s really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney. It’s always a point of contention in every single one of his relationships. The split was a long time coming and many of their friends agree it’s for the best.”

Imagine being 38 and arguing with a 20-year-old. Scott might need to go back to therapy.