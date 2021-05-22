Scorpion Actor Elyes Gabel Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting and Choking His Girlfriend

‘Scorpion’ actor Elyes Gabel was arrested for alleged assault in New York last week.

via People:

Gabel, 38, was arrested at The Bowery Hotel on May 14 around 1 p.m., court records show. He was charged with five misdemeanors and one violation, including one count of assault with intent to cause physical injury, which is the top charge.

The other charges include attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury, aggravated harassment, recklessly causing physical injury to another person, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment in the second degree. Gabel denies the allegations.

According to a copy of the misdemeanor complaint obtained by E! News, Gabel’s girlfriend accused the actor of allegedly “recklessly” injuring her and choking her.

The outlet reported that she told police that Gabel used his hands to “apply pressure” to her neck, “forcefully squeezing it,” causing “redness and substantial pain.”

She further alleged that he spit in her face and said, “I’m going to punch your f—— face in.”

“The defendant, with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten and alarm another person, struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person,” the complaint said, according to E! News.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Gabel’s lawyer Stacey Richman denied the allegations.

“Elyes vehemently denies these allegations. While the claims are sensationalistic, they are not accurate,” Richman said. “Elyes would never conduct himself in the manner alleged. Nevertheless he will not disparage the complainant and looks forward to the facts emerging through the legal process.”

A representative for Gabel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Two days after his arrest, Gabel appeared in court for an arraignment and was released without bail, according to court records. The judge also issued a temporary order of protection.

Five misdemeanors?Yikes. His next court date is set for July 7.