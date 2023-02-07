Say What Now? Woman Found Breathing at Funeral Home Hours After Being Declared Dead at Nursing Center [Video]

Saturday morning at 11:15, an 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson.

The widely headlined incident, per a local report from WNBC, involved an 82-year-old woman who had been declared dead at the Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island on Saturday morning. Several hours later, following the woman’s transportation to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place, the woman was discovered to actually be alive.

When reached for comment by Complex on Tuesday, a representative from the Suffolk County Police Department confirmed that its detectives were actively “investigating the circumstances” surrounding the objectively bizarre incident. According to the rep, the woman—whose name has not been publicly disclosed—was first pronounced dead at the nursing facility at 11:15 a.m. local time. At 1:30 p.m., she taken to the funeral home. Less than an hour later, she was discovered breathing and has since been transported to a local hospital.

Per police, the incident has now been referred to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Complex has also reached out to reps for the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island, and O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place for additional comment.