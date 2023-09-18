Say What Now? Wild Bear Loose at Disney World Closes Multiple Magic Kingdom Rides

A wild bear decided to take itself to Disney World in Orlando on Monday which prompted several attractions at the Magic Kingdom to close.

via Variety:

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear reported in a tree on Walt Disney World property at the Magic Kingdom,” the FWC said in a statement to local Orlando news outlet Fox 35. “Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, are on scene.”

The bear was allegedly seen in a tree near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland. Due to its proximity, Big Thunder Mountain was temporarily closed, along with other attractions including the Hall of Presidents, the Liberty Square Riverboat, Tom Sawyer Island, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise and the Walt Disney World Railroad including Fantasyland, Frontierland and Main Street. By 1 p.m. ET, though, many of the previously closed attractions were re-opened to the public, according to the “My Disney Experience” app.

“We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park,” Disney said in a statement.

The FWC said that the bear was likely searching for food ahead of the upcoming winter hibernation season. “In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the FWC’s statement continued.

That poor bear was probably terrified.