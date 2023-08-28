Say What Now? Two Stabbed at In-N-Out During Brawl Between Raiders and 49ers Fans, Video Shows [Video]

San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans tried to turn each other into minced meat at an In-N-Out Burger during a massive fight that ended with two people stabbed.

via: Complex

As reported by KTVU, the fight was caught in a wild video that showed three people fighting before the whole situation escalated to as many as ten people getting involved. Two people were left with stab wounds following the incident, which also resulted in the arrest of several individuals.

At one moment in the video, a man could be seen holding a sharp object which they appeared to use against a shirtless man on the floor. It’s unclear what sparked the violent fight, but the age-restricted footage can be seen here.

Per a news release from the Santa Clara Police Department, the fight went down around 11 p.m. on Friday, August 25. “Officers responded to a report of a large fight involving at least 10 individuals inside the In-N-Out Burger located at 3001 Mission College Blvd,” authorities said. “Upon arrival, SCPD officers detained multiple individuals and determined that two individuals sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident. Those victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect is not in custody and remains outstanding.”

The investigation into the fight is ongoing.

