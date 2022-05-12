Say What Now? Texas Woman Accused of Killing Her Already Married Boyfriend for Professing Love for Another Woman [Video]

A woman in Texas has been accused of killing her boyfriend — who was already married — after he informed her of his love for another (third) woman.

via Complex:

Karin Stewart, 51, was first reported by regional outlet Fox 26 to have been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting and killing her “husband” at a residence in Spring. A murder charge was filed and Stewart was booked into jail.

As more information was made available, however, it was confirmed that the shooting victim in the felony murder case—identified as James Hargrove—was instead believed to be the boyfriend of Stewart. A woman identified in a follow-up Fox 26 report as the man’s “legal wife” said that she and her husband had been married for 14 years but separated in November.

According to wife Sandra Hargrove, James had recently recovered from COVID-19 and been in the hospital for several months. A separate Fort Worth Star-Telegram report, meanwhile, cited a probable cause affidavit in stating that Stewart told responding deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office she had shot James after he told her he wanted to be with a different woman, who was also at the home at the time of the shooting.

Sandra has said she had no knowledge of her estranged husband having been involved with either of these women, though she did describe one of them as possibly having been a caregiver.

Delusion all-around.