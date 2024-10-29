Home > NEWS

Say What Now? Texas Mom Accused of Killing 17-Month-Old By Dropping Her From 3rd Story Hotel Balcony

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

A Texas mother is facing charges for allegedly killing her 17-month-old daughter by dropping her from a hotel balcony.

Channel Yonko, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her daughter, Hannah Yonko, according to a press release and affidavit from the Galveston Police Department.

The affidavit states that a witness named Mercedes remembered intending to return to the Beach Front Palms Hotel after losing track of her fiancé, but Channel urged her not to go back. Mercedes found this unusual, as Channel repeated, “Don’t go back to the hotel,” several times.

Investigators discovered a trash bag in a bin in the parking garage beneath the hotel, close to where Hannah’s body was found. Inside the bag, a detective reportedly found a key card for room 217, a “skinning” knife, along with plastic beach toys, unopened snacks for kids, and diapers.

The affidavit mentions that police reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel, which allegedly showed Channel pushing Hannah in a stroller and captured the moment of the toddler’s fatal fall. One video reportedly shows Hannah falling from what appeared to be the third floor, landing on grass and rolling onto the concrete sidewalk where she was later found.

Additionally, while Hannah allegedly had three puncture wounds on her back, they were not present on her clothing or the blankets she was wrapped in. Police believe Channel “intentionally and knowingly” caused her daughter’s death by dropping her from the balcony.

“This is a horrific crime. Every child deserves to feel safe around their loved ones, especially their own mother,” stated Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli. “The Galveston Police Department is dedicated to seeking justice for Hannah and ensuring the safety of all children in our community.”

Channel is being held without bail at the Galveston County Jail.

