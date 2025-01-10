Say What Now? Texas Man Accused of Cutting Own Face with Razor Blade to Frame Girlfriend for Assault

BY: LBS STAFF Published 35 seconds ago

Police disclose the bizarre tale behind the grisly mugshot from Bangor, Maine.

A Texas man with one helluva mugshot was arrested twice this week in Bangor, Maine — and stands accused of slicing up his own face to get his girlfriend arrested for assault.

Aric Houghton, 30, is behind bars at Penobscot County Jail and facing a number of charges, including two counts of domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal mischief, and violation of conditions of release, per Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley.

Advertisement

The charges stem from two incidents this week, starting with Houghton’s arrest on Tuesday, January 7 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in her apartment. That arrest led to charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and obstructing the report of a crime and criminal mischief.

Houghton, however, was released and, the very next day, called police himself to claim he had been assaulted by her.

“When officers located Houghton, he was bleeding from cuts on his face, and claimed the victim from the day before had attacked him with a razor blade. Houghton was transported to a hospital for treatment,” police said in a statement to News Center Maine.

“When officers located the other party at her apartment, she reported Houghton had a key and had entered her apartment and attacked her again. She told officers she felt he was there to kill her,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

It was the victim who then allegedly told police Houghton “he had a razor blade and had cut his own face,” before “telling her he was going to get her arrested for assaulting him.”

While she was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries, Houghton was again arrested — with his booking photo showing a series of cuts across his bloody face.

The second arrest led to another domestic violence aggravated assault charge, as well as a charge for violation of conditions of release.

He remains behind bars.

Advertisement

via: TooFab