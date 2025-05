Say What Now? Husband ‘Walked In’ on Nurse Wife Having Sex with His Son, Her 15-Year-Old Stepson

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 minutes ago

The suspect reportedly confessed to her stepson about feeling “horny,” and the victim alleged that she subsequently commented that his penis “looked like his father’s … with younger skin” and rated him “a sexual rating of seven out of ten” after the incident.

A Florida woman’s nursing license was revoked last week, after she was arrested in 2024 and accused of having sex with her 15-year-old stepson, who was visiting for the summer.

35-year-old Alexis Von Yates was arrested in November 2024 over an alleged incident from July that same year. On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reportedly issued an emergency suspension order on her license, with the DOH saying, “Nurses are placed in a position of trust. Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character.”

“Ms. Yates’ decision to engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to allow a child to engage her in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse,” added the department, per Law&Crime.

Yates reportedly pled not guilty to a charge of sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age back in December.

Details of the Alleged Crime

According to Yates’ arrest affidavit, also via Law&Crime, authorities spoke with the teen at a child advocacy center in August 2024, after allegedly receiving an anonymous tip claiming “the child victim’s father had walked-in on the incident.”

In an interview detailed in the docs, he said the alleged incident happened a month prior, while the teenage victim was visiting his father for the summer in Florida.

He claimed that while his father was working late, he and his stepmother shared a THC vape and began playing video games together around 11pm, before watching “Terrifier 2.” When he indicated he was bored, he said the two then began speaking about “how ‘horny’ the suspect was.” The teen said he began playing with her hair, then asked if she wanted to “cuddle” — this after he claimed she had been making “sexual jokes” and had been “continuously saying how ‘horny’ she was” in the weeks leading up to the night in question.

One of the jokes he mentioned was her allegedly saying “I bet everyone thought you were my little boy toy” after they went to the gym together. He said she also made a joke about him watching “step-mom pornos.”

After he laid on top of her, he said she “began to moan” and commented, “Ah man, I wish you were 18, because you’re not old enough” as things continued to escalate. He also claimed that as he performed oral sex on her, she said, “This is so bad,” before they began having penetrative sex.

“They heard something in the garage but then kept going. Suddenly, the door began to unlock. The front door is directly in front of the couch. The child victim recalled running to the bathroom with his pants around his ankles as his father entered the home, seeing his wife with no bra on and a blanket covering the lower half of her body,” reads the affidavit.

“The child victim’s father saw the child victim running to the bathroom and yelled, ‘What the f–k is going on?’ as he threw things,” read the docs.

The teen said he then overheard her father yelling at the suspect, claiming she told his father “she was sorry, saying the child victim looks like his father when he was younger.”

After he was taken to his grandfather’s home by his dad, the teen said he called the suspect the following morning. In their call, he claimed she told him she wished “his father had not of caught them,” before also allegedly saying his penis “looked like his father’s penis with younger skin” and giving him “a sexual rating of seven out of ten.”

She was arrested in November; her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in December.

via: TooFab

