Say What Now? Teen Rapper Accidentally Kills Himself on Social Media Video After Pointing Gun at his Head and Pulling Trigger | lovebscott.com

A teen rapper tragically shot himself when he pointed a gun to his head and accidentally fired while filming a video.

Police in Suffolk, Va., are investigating the manner of death of 17-year-old rapper Rylo Huncho. A spokesperson for the Suffolk PD confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday morning (May 21) that an incident occurred on May 15 around 10 p.m. that “resulted in the death of a juvenile age 17” involving a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The spokesperson said the MC (whose real name was not available at press time) died of his injuries at a local hospital. Officials were investigating the incident as an accident, but police are not providing the name of the deceased, or further details, because he was a juvenile. A preliminary investigation has led officials to believe Huncho’s death was accidental due to the self-inflicted injury, though the spokesperson said officials are not releasing full details for now because self-inflicted gunshot wounds could also be considered an act of suicide.

The police also would not confirm or comment on a New York Post report that Huncho accidentally killed himself while filming a TikTok music video when he pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger. A video on social media appears to show Huncho dancing with a handgun with a green laser sight on it, pointing it at his forehead and pulling the trigger before falling out of the frame.

The teen’s family posted a GoFundMe (“Support for Grieving Aunt After Tragic Loss“), which has so far raised just over $3,000 of a $15,000 goal. “Hello , my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head,” reads the message. “He was her only son ! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why . But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need . He was her only child she was also an only child it was always her and her son . Anything can help ! Please keep my family in your prayers thank you so much.”

Rylo Huncho released his latest single, “Getta’s,” earlier this month, the follow-up to previous singles “Money Getta,” “DOA” and “La la la.”

via: Billboard