Say What Now? Subway Promises to Provide Free Sandwiches for Life to Someone Willing to Legally Change Their Name to 'Subway'

If you love sandwiches and aren’t all that keen on your name, Subway has an offer for you.

via: Complex

Starting at the top of August, Subway is launching what it’s calling “the Name Change Challenge.” In short, the winner will be presented with the opportunity to take their sandwich satiation from footlong to lifelong by legally changing their first name to Subway. The winner, soon to be known as “Subway,” will then receive a lifetime’s supply of free sandwiches.

To enter, hopeful name-changers must be adults and must agree to legally change their first name in order to receive the free-for-life sandwich haul. On or around Aug. 7, a potential sweepstakes winner will be chosen at random. This person will then receive the cost of changing their name reimbursed, as well as $50,000 in Subway gift cards.

For the full rundown of rules, see here.

As expected, some prospective participants have taken to pondering their own fate in the challenge over on Subway’s Instagram account, including one recent commenter who joked that their girlfriend “wasn’t thrilled” by the possible name change.

Last week, Subway made headlines after a widely publicized lawsuit questioning the legitimacy of the chain’s tuna was dismissed. In a statement, a Subway rep said the suit and its claims “resulted in the spread of harmful misinformation” while also causing “damage” to the brand and its franchisees.