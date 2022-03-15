Say What Now? Substitute Teacher in Texas Left with Bloody Face After Student Throws a Chair at His Head [Video]

A student at a Texas middle school threw chairs at a 73-year-old substitute teacher.

The teacher, who was left with a bloodied face, threw the chairs right back.

via NYP:

A series of clips circulating online showed the substitute teacher at DeSoto West Middle School being struck in the head Wednesday.

“Damn!” another student yelled out after educator Larry Brumfield was hit in head, one clip shows.

Brumfield then could be seen picking up several chairs and tossing them back toward the student who attacked him, leaving other students shocked at what they were seeing.

Brumfield said the teen who tossed the chair wasn’t even assigned to his class and refused to leave, KXAS reported.

“Fortunately I saw it out of my peripheral vision,” Brumfield said of the chair. “It hit my leg. My leg and my head. It didn’t hurt as much but I felt the blood on my face … I picked it up and threw it back at him.”

Some youngsters were screaming or standing on desks as the bloodied teacher walked around to survey the damage, the footage shows.

Other clips showed Brumfield tossing chairs at the young boy who tossed one initially as the youngster tried to fend off the angered teacher.

“Oh, he’s bleeding!” one girl screams at one point.

DeSoto police said last week an investigation into the incident was ongoing. A larger police presence was on hand the following day to prevent more in-class mayhem.

School officials later canceled classes on Friday and started spring break a day earlier than scheduled.

“Students may have witnessed and filmed an assault that took place in a classroom on a district campus,” DeSoto ISD officials said in statement Wednesday. “The district makes clear that it does not condone or tolerate the behavior that took place in the incident and that all parties will be held accountable to the full extent of the district’s ability to address the matter.”

Messages seeking additional comment from district officials and DeSoto police were not immediately returned Tuesday.

One district rep told WFAA students attacked Brumfield first. He was treated by paramedics at the scene, the station reported.

District officials declined to indicate what set off the wild scene or whether any students were detained or would face discipline, WFAA reported.

When students return to classes on Monday, every school will have staffers in common areas and hallways to monitor students, according to a district statement.

“DeSoto ISD is working to reset culture and behavior on campuses, and to refocus our system on effective instruction, learning, and student academic and social development,” district officials said Thursday.

The attack won’t keep Brumfield from returning to a classroom, despite his daughter begging him to quit.

“”I came up from the ghettos of Gary, Indiana, Chicago,” he told the station. “I’m thinking as an idealist, I have some things up here I could share with people that might help them.”

See the video for yourself below.

INSANE: A teacher and students get into a fight in a Dallas middle school and throw chairs at each other pic.twitter.com/fhaqgEzIu9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2022