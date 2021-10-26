Say What Now? Ohio Father Allegedly Shot Son After He Wouldn’t Stop Playing Guitar

A 79-year-old Ohio man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting his own son for playing his guitar.

via Complex:

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Fred Hensley Sr., 79, is facing felonious assault and domestic violence charges following a confrontation that occurred Sunday in Blue Ash, Ohio. Hensley Sr. is alleged to have shot his son, 50-year-old Fred Hensley Jr., in the stomach with a .380 pistol “because he would not stop playing his guitar,” WXIX reports court documents as saying.

Hensley Sr. claims he wasn’t trying to shoot his son, but was instead aiming at his son’s guitar. After calling 911, Hensley, Jr. assaulted his father while waiting for emergency crews to arrive to the family’s home. However, police reported that Hensley Jr. claims he didn’t remember hitting or assaulting his father.

“Hensley Sr. said he was tired of his son playing the guitar for over an hour. Hensley Sr. said he was only trying to shoot the guitar but ended up shooting his son in the (right) side of his stomach. (The son) then assaulted his father while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive,” police said in an affidavit.

Hensley Jr. is not facing any charges related to the incident. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hensley Sr. is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and has a court date scheduled for November 3. His bond was set at $60,000.

That’s…unfortunate.