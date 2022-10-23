Say What Now? NYC Man Arrested for Fatally Stabbing Individual Who Didn’t Say ‘Thank You’ [Video]

A New York City man was arrested on Friday after allegedly fatally stabbing a man who confronted him for his bad manners, according to police.

via: Complex

NBC News reports the incident took place on Sept. 20 around 11:30 p.m. Joan Nunez, 37, opened the door of Tobacco Road Corp near President Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn for Edwin Pedroza, 42.

“It was just about not saying ‘thank you’ for opening the door for him,” employee Kharef Alsaidi told WABC. Alsaidi explained that Nunez opened the door for Pedroza, who failed to thank him for his nice gesture.

“Why don’t you say, ‘Thank you for opening the door’?” Alsaidi claims Nunez said, to which Pedroza responded, “I didn’t tell you to open the door for me.”

A verbal dispute erupted into a physical altercation, as both men fought off one another. Alsaidi said Nunez taunted Pedroza, saying, “Stab me if you can do it.”

From there, Pedroza withdrew a knife and stabbed Nunez in the abdomen and neck. “The victim started screaming, ‘He stabbed me, he stabbed me,’” Alsaidi said.

After Nunez stumbled back into the store, where he reportedly was “bleeding all over the floor,” the victim was subsequently rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pedroza biked away from the crime scene, before he was arrested Friday morning in Brooklyn and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.