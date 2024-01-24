Say What Now? Nose Wheel of Boeing Jet Falls Off Just Before Takeoff in Atlanta

The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 jet fell off and rolled away while the plane was waiting on the runway for takeoff clearance, with almost 200 people on board.

via: People

According to a preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday, the Delta Airlines Boeing 757 aircraft had been carrying 184 passengers, four cabin crew and two flight crew when the incident occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Furthermore, there were no reported injuries.

“AIRCRAFT DURING LINE UP AND WAIT, NOSE WHEEL CAME OFF AND ROLLED DOWN THE HILL, ATLANTA, GA,” the description on the report read.

Per NBC News, Delta confirmed that the flight was headed to Bogotá, Columbia and was back in service the following day.

“Delta Flight 982 ATL/BOG was taxiing for departure when a nose gear tire came loose from the landing gear,” Delta’s statement read per the outlet.

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft,” they added.” We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

A video of the aftermath of the incident was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

VASAviation just posted a video covering this event on Saturday – https://t.co/dKmwIdZfkT

I managed to catch the aftermath but didn't notice the missing wheel on the nose gear at the time: pic.twitter.com/V6wuDwYUS7 — Matt Cochran (@MattCVaHi) January 23, 2024

“VASAviation just posted a video covering this event on Saturday,” the aviation enthusiast wrote in his caption, including a link to the video on YouTube. “I managed to catch the aftermath but didn’t notice the missing wheel on the nose gear at the time.”

The Boeing 757 aircraft is the latest jet to make travel news as Atlas Air Flight 95 was forced to return to Miami International Airport on Jan. 18 after a reported engine failure in the flight’s No. 2 engine.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration regarding that case stated that a “softball size hole” was found above its engine.

Per CNN, which utilized tracking software FlightAware, the flight had been on its way to Puerto Rico and had been in the air for 14 minutes.