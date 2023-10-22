Say What Now? Michigan State Shows Image of Hitler on Stadium Videoboard, Apologizes During Michigan Loss

Michigan State issued an apology Saturday night after an image of Adolf Hitler appeared on the videoboard at Spartan Stadium before the Spartans’ 42-0 loss to No. 2 Michigan.

via: CNN

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” Michigan State athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values.”

Photos began circulating on social media before kickoff of Hitler on the videoboard at Spartan Stadium with a trivia question asking where he was born.

The university will stop using the third-party source the image came from and implement stronger screening procedures for all videoboard content going forward, Larson added.

MSU further said the video was from a YouTube page called The Quiz Channel. The same YouTube page has been used all season before each home game, the school said.

“Prior to last night, the content has not been objectionable,” the school said. “As the statement acknowledges, we will implement stronger screening of all content to better ensure something like this never happens again.”

CNN has reached out to the channel for comment.

The apology is part of a grim series of events for Michigan State’s football program, which lost Saturday night’s game against its rival Michigan by a 49-0 score. The university has also moved to fire head coach Mel Tucker related to accusations of sexual harassment, just two years after he signed a massive 10-year, $95 million contract.

The trivia also comes amid heightened tensions on many college campuses related to the Israel-Gaza war and amid concerns of rising antisemitism and Islamophobia.

This actually happened. Michigan State University displayed a picture of Adolf Hitler on the videoboard at the school’s football game. This is on the heads of every university leader who has allowed pro-terror student groups to hijack their institutions. pic.twitter.com/BCqDqWbn4R — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 22, 2023