Say What Now? A Man Held Little Caesars Employees At Gunpoint w/ An AK-47 After Told Pizza Wasn’t Ready [Video]

A Tennessee man is accused of holding employees of a Little Caesar’s restaurant at gunpoint with an AK-47 after being told it would take 10 minutes to make his pizza.

via: Hot97

As reported on NYDN, Charles Doty, 63, walked into the fast-food restaurant in Knoxville and asked for a hot n’ ready. Employees told him it would take ten minutes, but he wasn’t feeling that. Doty asked for free breadsticks as “compensation” for the wait but was denied.

Doty left but returned with an AK-47. He held employees and customers at gunpoint and demanded pizza. A woman in the store reportedly had a pepperoni pizza, gave it to the angry man, and left before authorities arrived.

Thankfully, no one was injured. He’s charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Check out a visual news report:

According to findlaw.com, especially aggravated kidnapping is a Class A felony is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000 in the state of Tennessee.

Doty was taken into custody and jailed on a total bond of $90,000. He is set to appear in court on Monday.