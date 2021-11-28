Say What Now? Man Discovered Inside Landing Gear of Plane After Touching Down In Miami [Video]

An apparent stowaway was found over the weekend in the landing gear of an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport, CNN reports.

via Complex:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the unidentified 26-year-old man had “attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft,” but was apprehended shortly after the plane arrived from Guatemala City early Saturday morning.

Footage taken after the discovery was made was posted by the Instagram account @onlyindade, and can be viewed below. The clip appears to show that he hid inside of what the New York Post identifies as the wheel well.

The man remained in the confined space for the duration of the flight, which lasted about two hours and 50 minutes. “Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft,” CBP said. in a statement. “This incident remains under investigation.”

He was initially assessed at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation. It’s unclear how the man got into the wheel well, and managed to survive. Accordingto Fox News, the Federal Aviation Administration reports that of the 129 people who have attempted to “stow away in the wheel wells or other areas of commercial aircraft,” 100 of them died.

He did all that to still get caught. Watch the video below.

