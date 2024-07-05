Say What Now? Man Dies After Placing Lit Firework on His Head During Fourth of July Neighborhood Party | lovebscott.com

Man dies after placing lit firework on his head during Fourth of July party.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man was killed in an accident involving a firework on the Fourth of July holiday.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and emergency crews responded to Cottonwood Drive in the Crestwood subdivision around 10:23 p.m. and found a man lying in the roadway suffering from major head injuries.

Witnesses attributed the injuries to a fireworks accident, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the victim, 41-year-old Allen Ray McGrew, ignited a large firework device and set it on his head. The device exploded, causing “massive head injuries.”

McGrew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened during a neighborhood block party. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the victim’s wife told deputies she believed he placed the firework on his head to “show off.” Family members tried to get him to stop, but the firework went off, and McGrew collapsed.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

via: WCBD