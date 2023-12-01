Say What Now? Man Arrested For Allegedly Posing As Government Agent On Online Dating Platforms, Defrauding Victims

In what could be a plot for a movie, a man posing as a federal agent duped dozens of women into giving him money.

via: Complex

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly posed as a government agent and defrauded multiple victims for over $2 million.

The 49-year-old man in question reportedly pretended to be a Canadian Security Intelligence Service agent and maintained several romantic relationships with women who would later become his victims.

The scam went on for approximately 15 years, explained the Waterloo Police via press release.

“The victims were convinced to make fictitious investments and support the male’s lifestyle,” the release read. “In total, the male defrauded dozens of victims, with losses totaling over two million dollars.”

According to CTV News, investigators had discovered that the man met his victims through a “variety of methods including online-dating websites to meet many of the victims.”

While many of the victims lived in the Waterloo Region, investigators believe there could be more across Ontario and in other countries.

The alleged scammer was arrested on Nov. 23, after the Organized Financial Crime Team completed two search warrants. One of them took place in Waterloo while the other took place in Halton.

The man was charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2024.