Say What Now? At Least 20 People Trapped Overnight In Sandia Peak Tram Cars In Albuquerque [Photo]

More than 20 people became trapped overnight in a tram car on the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as rescue efforts are underway for one remaining employee, authorities said.

via: Complex

ABC affiliate KOAT reports icy conditions resulted in about 21 people getting stuck in two tram cars near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. According to Sandia Peak Tramway general manager Michael Donavan, 20 of the 21 people that were stranded have been rescued. Donavan added that those trapped included a mix of employees from the Tram, as well as the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak.

#BREAKING: We're getting word a tram car with 20 people inside at Sandia Peak Tramway is stuck due to icy conditions. According to the GM, it became stuck last night. All are okay with water and blankets. Our team is heading that way. @koat7news Photo courtesy of Collin Deker. pic.twitter.com/I1vkaV3qKU — Kalyn Norwood (@KalynNorwood) January 1, 2022

“There is one person, along with rescue personnel that are still in the Tram car,” a spokesperson from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said. “Rescue efforts have been halted as of 1 pm, because of changing weather conditions.”

Per KOAT, it’s the fifth time since 1973 in which people have been trapped on the Tram for at least four hours. The other four incidents are as follows: June 14, 1973 (24 hours, 41 people), Sept. 17, 1982 (five hours, 49 people), June 18, 2012 (five hours, 20 people), and August 15, 2020 (four hours, 20 people).

Hopefully the last person is recused safely.