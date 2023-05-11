Say What Now? Kansas Man Dressed in Bud Light Costume Arrested for Suspected DUI [Video]

Police in Kansas were surprised last week when they pulled over a DUI suspect, only to find the driver was dressed up as a Bud Light beer can.

via: Complex

As reported by WDAF, Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over the driver on Interstate 35 on Friday because they suspected he was driving under the influence. When he was told to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test, they found that he was dressed as a can of America’s best-selling beer. He was arrested shortly after due to his performance in the sobriety tests and was taken to the Franklin County, Kansas Jail in Ottawa.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” wrote the department in a Facebook post alongside a photo of the man dressed as a Bud Light can. “Yesterday, our deputies were notified of a possible intoxicated driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35. The vehicle was located and eventually pulled over. Deputies were surprised to see that the driver was wearing a beer can costume. Yes, you read that correctly. The driver was eventually placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Franklin County Jail.”

The suspect in the arrest has since posted bond and has been released from custody.

Last week, Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev directly addressed the company becoming the target of right-wing misinformation. As Forbes reported, CEO Michel Doukeris spoke to investors about the situation last week and said they partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to create a beer can with her face on it. He stressed the can was not produced for sale to the public, and was “not an advertisement.”