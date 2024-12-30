Say What Now? Influencer Says She Faked Her Own KIdnapping Because She Was ‘Bored’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Woah Vicky is under fire after explaining why she faked her own kidnapping in Nigeria.

The influencer had people worried when she, claiming to be someone else on her account, posted about being kidnapped in Nigeria and held for a $1 million ransom. She deleted the tweet a short time after, saying she faked it because she was “bored,”

It started with a series of tweets from her account about her loving Nigeria and her trip there, with those quickly changing to tweets about her saying that she wanted to go home and that she didn’t like it there anymore.

One of her friends even shared a post on Instagram claiming that a police report had been filed and that he was “dead serious” about the situation. It would later become apparent that he wasn’t in on the “joke.”

This led to her going viral almost instantly as people became increasingly worried about her well-being, only for her to later admit that she faked the kidnapping.

The influencer caused some serious concern and immediately went viral after the following tweet was posted to her account: “I have kidnapped vicky. she is with me in nigeria. i am demanding $1million for her release.”

Vicky followed up the initial set of posts about her being kidnapped and held for ransom with a picture of her beside her brother, the man who was pictured in the images from her alleged abduction.

At this point, she deleted all her tweets about the topic and came clean during a livestream, explaining that it was all a ruse and that she was faking it the entire time.

“Sorry about that, everything’s good ya’ll,” she said after starting the rumor. “I was bored and having fun, just getting a laugh. Just getting a laugh, fam. That’s it. It’s all love, I’m just having fun with my brother, everything’s good.”

??DEVELOPING: Prominent Influencer Whoa Vicky has released a video apologizing that she was kidnapped while in Nigeria under a $1M ransom. pic.twitter.com/k3zdT97Gdz — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 29, 2024

Whoa Vicky’s manager confirms her kidnapping in Nigeria for $1 million ransom release was a prank. pic.twitter.com/icKITm4Ilf — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 29, 2024

Update: WoahVicky says oops my bad after starting a false rumor that an African man kidnapped her in Nigeria ????? “I was just bored forgive me y’all” pic.twitter.com/G79OuHR7AP — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 29, 2024

via: Dexerto