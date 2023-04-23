Say What Now? GOP Senate Candidate Suggests White People be Paid Reparations From the Civil War

U.S. Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno believes that white descendants of Civil War soldiers who died during the battle are owed reparations. As some may recall from their days in school, the bloody battle between the Northern and Southern states broke out in 1861 when tensions between the territories reached a boiling point.

via: Fox News

Moreno’s comments came during a campaign event earlier this week in the Buckeye State, where incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown is seeking a fourth term in office in the 2024 Senate election.

“We stand at the shoulders of giants, don’t we? We stand on shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington. That this group of people took on the largest empire in history. They said no, we will not stand for this. And won,” Moreno told supporters at the event. “That same group of people later, White people, died to free Black people. It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not taught a lot in schools much is it?”

“They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country,” he continued. “You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that. You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?”

Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno proposes reparations for white people: "You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?" pic.twitter.com/50wsfmWYdV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 21, 2023

Moreno said he knows “it’s not politically correct to say that,” but recognized that he has to “call it like it is.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Conor McGuinness, a spokesperson for Moreno’s Senate campaign, said the Republican made the remarks in an effort to point out “Democrat hypocrisy.”

“Bernie was right when he said political correctness is killing our country, and the crocodile tears from the left expose the Democrat hypocrisy he was referring to in the clip,” McGuinness said. “However, it’s unsurprising that the liberal media missed his point, since they’ve been complicit with the identity politics charade for years.”

Earlier this week, Moreno, a successful Cleveland-based businessman and luxury auto dealership giant who previously ran for Senate in the Buckeye State last cycle, jumped into the 2024 GOP Senate primary in Ohio in the hopes of taking on Brown next year in a race that could determine if the Republicans win back the Senate majority.

Moreno, an immigrant who arrived in the U.S. legally from Colombia with his family as a five-year-old boy, made border security a top issue during his 2022 Senate primary campaign and visited the U.S.-Mexico border. He shelled out millions of his own money to run TV commercials to try and boost his first Senate bid, but he suspended his campaign in February last year after requesting and holding a private meeting with former President Donald Trump.