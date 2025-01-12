Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Florida Woman Pooped on Family Dollar Floor as Accomplice Ironically Stole $500 Worth of Cleaning Products

BY: Walker

Published 21 mins ago

Police in Florida are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled — and their noses sealed — for a couple of purported shoplifters who successfully carried out a poopy plan.

A Florida couple is on the run following a disgusting shoplifting spree that involved a woman intentionally pooping on the floor of a Family Dollar while her accomplice fled the store with a shopping cart full of hundreds of dollars in cleaning products, police said.

The alleged bandits are now being referred to as “Mr. Clean” and “Ms. Dookie,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

“The suspects were a man and a woman, and they played different roles as they conspired in their retail theft,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“Very different roles.”

Police said the accused shoplifters walked into the Mulberry store around noon on Dec. 18, 2024, and proceeded to stock their cart with nearly $500 worth of merchandise, including Gain, Tide and Clorox products.

The woman then distracted employees by dropping a duce on the floor as her hooded conspirator calmly strolled past the cash registers with his overloaded cart, police said.

The man was captured on store surveillance rushing out of the retailer as his gnarly excreter could be seen walking out the front door with a smirk on her face as employees looked on, according to police footage.

Employees were left cleaning up the putrid mess as the shameless couple took off in a white Ford van, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 1-888-400 TIPS.

via: NY Post

