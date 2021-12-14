Say What Now? Florida Substitute Teacher Charged After Alleged Snapchat Video of Sexual Encounter with Student

A Florida substitute high school teacher has been charged with sexually battering a student after school authorities were made aware of a video allegedly showing one of the sexual encounters.

via People:

Former Lakeland High School substitute teacher Ayanna Davis, 20, and the student, who is 16 or younger and has not been publicly identified, had unprotected sex on four occasions — twice at her Lakeland home and twice at the student’s home, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

One of the inappropriate encounters between Davis and the student was captured recorded on Snapchat video and shown to a group of high school football players, according to the news release. Another student notified school resource officers about the video, which prompted the PCSO investigation earlier this month.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure,” said Sheriff Grady Judd per the news release.

Davis faces two counts of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by an authority figure from county warrants. She was also charged with two counts of sexual battery by the Lakeland Police Department.

PCSO noted in their news release that Davis’ statements to authorities matched what the victim told detectives.

Davis was arraigned on Dec. 11 and a $60,000 bond was ordered against her, the news release said. According to jail records, she was released on bail Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 10. It is unclear if she has obtained an attorney.

She was working at the school through her employer Kelly Education, which helps Polk County Public Schools find substitute teachers.

Kelly Education confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that Davis — who they said has been an employee since August — has since been deactivated and will be unable to accept staffing assignments pending the criminal investigation.

In the statement, Kelly Education said that Davis had “successfully completed and passed all the required background and screening requirements. Polk County School District requires substitute teacher candidates to have a high school diploma or GED. The results of the background and screening requirements were cleared by the Polk County School District.”

Kelly Education said student safety is their “highest prioirty.”

PCSO says Kelly Education has been notified that Davis will not be able to work within the Polk County Public School system.

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” said Superintendent Frederick Heid, per the news release. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

We hope investigators take a thorough look at her teaching history — where there’s one victim, there’s likely another.