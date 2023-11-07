Say What Now? Fla. Assisted Living Facility Employee Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Elderly Resident’s Face Against Wall

A Florida nursing home employee in was arrested and charged after police allege she beat an elderly resident with dementia.

via People:

Kassandra Aihe, 24, was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 years or older in connection with the alleged incident that happened on Oct. 27 at an assisted living facility in Casselberry, a suburb of Orlando, according to an arrest report cited by News 6 WKMG, WSVN and Fox 35.

The report states that Aihe was captured on surveillance footage trying to help the resident, who has dementia, get back to her room. When the resident “became combative,” Aihe allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the room, according to the report.

Police said once they were both inside the room, the resident could be heard screaming for “about five minutes until another staff member entered the room to assist,” according to WVSN.

In an incident report filed by Aihe, she allegedly admitted to hitting the resident in the face with an object and slamming her face against the wall, causing facial injuries and bleeding, News 6 WKMG reports. Two days later, the resident was taken to the hospital, where medical staff said she had severe bruising and suffered fractures to her nose and face.

Aihe was then arrested by police after the resident’s husband decided to pursue charges, according to News 6 WKMG.

Police said in the report that Aihe “did go beyond her scope of duty by pulling (the patient’s) hair to control her and pushing her to move her to her room physically,” according to Fox 35.

Aihe was sent to Seminole County Jail but she was released after posting a $5,000 bond, the reports say.

It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

There is no place for elder abuse.