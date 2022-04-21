Say What Now? Family Dollar Employee Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Attempted Shoplifter

A former Family Dollar store employee in Houston is being charged with murder after shooting a man who was allegedly trying to shoplift.

via Complex:

Antonio E. Batres, 21, reportedly shot the 49-year-old victim at the store on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released and is pending verification. Houston Police responded to the shooting before the city’s fire department transported the 49-year-old to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a release from the city of Houston, the victim was confronted by employees after attempting to steal from the store. Batres is being held at Harris County Jail on $75,000 bond, per NBC News, and is reportedly due in court on Monday.

“Further investigation determined the victim had his back toward Batres, who then pulled out a pistol and shot the victim several times,” the release stated.

No job is ever that serious.