Say What Now? Elementary School Teacher Had Weed Edibles in Student Prize Box

A South Carolina teacher was arrested on drug charges Friday after being accused of putting marijuana edibles in a box of prizes for her elementary school students.

via NYDN:

Staff at Rocky Creek Elementary School in Lexington called authorities on Sept. 23 after a student was found with a pack of pot-laced gummies, saying he grabbed it from his teacher’s box of candy as some sort of prize, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Victoria Weiss, initially took the first pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box, authorities said. But the student went back to the box and “happened to grab another pack of edibles,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

No student ate any of the products.

But deputies launched an investigation and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home, where they allegedly found additional packs of edibles similar to those the student picked from the box in Weiss’ classroom.

The woman turned herself in Friday and was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug.

Koon urged adults to be aware of the similarities between regular candy and cannabis-based food products.

“They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” he said in a statement. “They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina.”

She must’ve been high while she was filling up that prize box.