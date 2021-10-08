Say What Now? Donald Trump Claims Migrants Seeking Refuge From Haiti “Probably Have AIDS” [Video]

Former president Donald Trump once again hit out against refugees seeking asylum in the US, this time claiming Haitians “probably have AIDS” and labelling their arrival a “death wish for our country.”

via: Revolt

While talking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the former president suggested that many of the migrants seeking refuge from deplorable conditions in the country are probably AIDS-stricken individuals.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond, AIDS is a real bad problem,” he said. “So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country, and if you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers, if you just take a look at what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS, many of those people will probably have AIDS, and they’re coming into our country.”

Trump then went on to critique the United States’ response to the influx of migrants, saying, “We don’t do anything about it, we let everybody come in!”

“It’s like a death wish for our country,” he added during his conversation with Hannity.

Unfortunately, Trump’s sentiments about Haiti being afflicted with AIDS have been expressed on previous occasions. In 2017, for example, a New York Times report claimed that Trump addressed members of a White House meeting and said that 15,000 Haitian immigrants who were granted US visas ”all have AIDS.” The White House later denied the claims.

In another instance, Trump described Haiti as a “shithole” country when discussing his stance on immigration.

While the former president suggests that the U.S. has been sluggish in their response to incoming migrants from Haiti, reports claim that the opposite is true. Many of the refugees attempting to escape from political and social turmoil in the country have been halted in Mexico or Texas, beaten by patrol agents and forced to return to their native land.

See part of Donald Trump’s conversation with Sean Hannity below.

Trump fearmongers about AIDS among Haitian migrants. "Look at what's happening in Haiti — a tremendous problem with AIDS. Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they're coming into our country… It’s like a death wish, like a death wish for our country." pic.twitter.com/mfBnXKGstS — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 8, 2021

And this is that man, million of people want back in office.