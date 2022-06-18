Say What Now? Disney World Employee Among 12 Men Accused of Soliciting Children Online for Sex [Photo]

A Walt Disney World employee is among a group of 12 people arrested by Florida law enforcement agencies as a result of an undercover operation focused on the online solicitation of minors.

via: Complex

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 12 suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 67 years old, are facing a total of 49 felonies, which include traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and transmission of material harmful to a child.

“Detectives obtained warrants for eight other suspects who were arrested and booked into jails in their respective counties,” the release states. “Additional suspects were charged via warrant after transmitting pornographic images and/or grooming and soliciting the children online; they are still at-large in Florida and detectives are actively looking for them.”

The list of suspects include Zachary Hudson, 30, who is employed as a bus driver at Disney World. Earlier this month, Hudson allegedly exchanged online messages with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl. When asked if her age made Hudson uncomfortable, he said that “age is just a number.”

Hudson has been charged with one count of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of transmitting material harmful to a minor.

“Of the suspects who had warrants, all of them sent sexually explicit images and/or videos to who they thought were 13, 14, and 15-year-old girls,” the release continues. “Two of the suspects are from out of state and are in custody there, in Michigan and Alabama. Three of these suspects have criminal histories.”

