Say What Now? ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Allegedly Wants to Be a Motivational Speaker

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris is currently facing charges for child pornography, but he says that he plans on becoming a motivational speaker.

via Page Six:

Harris, 22, is facing as much as 30 years in prison, but is allegedly telling acquaintances that he is planning to become a motivational speaker, as if he doesn’t have a care in the world.

“He wrote me a letter and it was hard to read,” cheer coach Monica Aldama says in Season 2 of the Netflix show, which premieres on Jan. 12.

“His letter was so optimistic. Like there was not one negative thing in this letter. He said that he hopes to one day be a motivational speaker.”

Aldama — who was “caught off guard” by the tone of the letter and has not responded — confessed to feeling torn about Harris, who she loved “like my own child.”

“I want to be supportive,” Almada explained, “Yet I’m so disappointed…I have all these emotions that are just fighting each other.”

Harris pleaded not guilty to federal felony charges in Chicago that he attempted to lure minors for sex and shared sexually explicit photos with them. The charges include one count of producing child pornography and that he allegedly admitted to receiving X-rated photos from “at least between 10-15 other individuals.”

The charges carry a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. His lawyers declined to comment for the Netflix show and did not return request for comment from Page Six.

Additionally, two twin boys who were 13 when he was 19 have also filed a $1 million lawsuit against him in Texas, claiming he “groomed” them for sex.

In the show, one of the boys, who identified himself by the name Charlie, alleges that Harris messaged him from a private Instagram account.

“He asked how old I was,” Charlie claimed. “I told him I was 13 and then after that right off the bat he asked me have I got butt pics or, ‘can you send me butt pics?’”

Charlie, who was a youth cheerleader at the time, admits that he sent them because “I was kind of starstruck and I didn’t want him to not like me or to not be friends with me.”

He goes on to allege that the two finally connected at a cheerleading event in 2019 where Harris coaxed him into a bathroom and repeatedly asked to have sex or oral sex.

The other twin named Sam alleges that Jerry also began to send messages to him too.

“It made me feel super…just like uncomfortable…it started becoming extremely hard for me to pay attention in school,” he said. “I would be feeling these odd emotions I had never felt before…like sad or angry.”

