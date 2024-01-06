Say What Now? CDC Recalls Charcuterie Meat Products Amid Salmonella Outbreak That Has Sickened at Least 24 People

The CDC has recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products.

via People:

The CDC issued a food safety alert on Friday about the charcuterie meats after 24 people in 14 states reported an illness and five people were hospitalized after ingesting the products.

The agency reported that salmonella was found in an unopened sample of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa.” The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found the bacteria as part of the CDC’s investigation, and the CDC said that additional “testing is being conducted” to determine if the salmonella they found “is the outbreak strain.”

The majority of ill patients came from Ohio, with 11 people in the state having reported being sick. Thirteen other states, including Texas, New York, Connecticut, Illinois and Michigan, had at least one person report an illness, according to the CDC. However, the agency also noted that the number of people who may be sick could be much higher, as not everyone may have reported the illness.

The ages of those people affected range from 16 to 91. The illness was first reported on Nov. 20 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and several other reports followed in late November and throughout early December.

As a result of the findings, the CDC has recalled 18-oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa,” which have a “best by” date of April 27, 2024. The products are also described as being sold in a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages with the numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” on the package.

The CDC said the products were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The agency said that if anyone believes they may have bought the contaminated product, they should “throw them away or return them” to where they originally bought it. They also recommended washing surfaces and containers that may have touched the product with “hot soapy water or a dishwasher.”

For people who may have eaten the product, the CDC suggested that people look out for symptoms of salmonella including a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea and stomach cramps. Other signs of salmonella infection include vomiting and signs of dehydration like feeling dizzy when standing up and having a dry mouth and throat.

The CDC also noted that people usually start seeing symptoms anywhere between six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Sounds like a few lawsuits waiting to happen.