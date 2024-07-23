Say What Now? Brawl Erupts at Dodger Stadium After Fan Throws Beer on Woman [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

A few baseball fans got a little too rowdy during the Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox game over the weekend.

via Complex:

According to footage captured by someone nearby, a man and woman were arguing with another man and woman as others could be heard chanting “take them out!” Another man briefly exchanged a few words with one of the women, who appeared to throw a container with a few drops of liquid in his direction.

The man responded by hurling the contents of his beverage at the woman, setting off the brawl.

Is it ever that serious? Watch the video below.

Brawl erupts at Dodger Stadium after fan throws beer on woman ?pic.twitter.com/yGFwhoCO0J — Complex (@Complex) July 23, 2024