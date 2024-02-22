Say What Now? Brandi Glanville Accuses ‘Inebriated’ Andy Cohen of Sexual Harassment, Inviting Her to Watch Him Have Sex with Bravo Star | lovebscott.com

Brandi Glanville, former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star, is accusing Bravo boss Andy Cohen of sexually harassing her in a letter sent via her attorneys to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 51, claims the “Watch What Happens Live” host, 55, allegedly sent her a video in 2022, in which he appeared “obviously inebriated.”

Cohen allegedly “boasted” in the clip that he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of Glanville, per the letter, and allegedly invited the former “Housewife” to watch him via FaceTime.

The identity of the reality star that the father of two allegedly wanted to hook up with was not disclosed.

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter further states.

“This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

Reps for Cohen declined Page Six’s request for comment.

The letter — written by lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos — comes on the heels of Caroline Manzo’s lawsuit against Bravo, in which she accuses production companies involved with the network of not protecting her during an alleged sexual assault incident with Glanville.

The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco” star claimed in the complaint that her co-star mounted her on the couch, “forcibly squeezed” her cheeks together, thrusted “her tongue in Manzo’s mouth” and humped her while filming, among other allegations.

Glanville has repeatedly denied the claims made against her and has claimed she had to join OnlyFans to save her from financial distress due to the fallout from the allegations.

Her lawyers are now blasting Cohen, Bravo, and its production companies, alleging that they, too, have engaged in sexual misconduct.

“Mark Geragos and I have heard from thousands of current and former cast members on reality shows about the physical and emotional harm inflicted on them by virtue of their participation,” Freedman said in a statement to Page Six Thursday.

“NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media intentionally obscure their legal rights, bind them to illegal contracts, and knowingly cause them to suffer in silence. We know there are untold numbers of innocent victims who have yet to tell their stories or seek legal redress.

“We encourage all of them to contact us and join our growing team as we fight for change in this sordid industry.”

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how Bravo/Andy chooses to respond to these allegations.