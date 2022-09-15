Say What Now? Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter

An Arkansas couple has been charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor.

Shannon Cox, 48, was arrested early last month after he used a chop saw to cut off his own leg in front of his 5-year-old daughter, after her mother Sandy Cox, 30, left her at home.

via People:

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Boone County Sheriff’s officers responded to reports of a man with an amputated leg, when they found Cox lying naked in front of a residence with his leg missing. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

His wife Sandy was not at home at the time, but told police her husband was “acting odd all day long” but he “never touched her” and “was only being verbally abusive,” according to the affidavit.

“Sandy said he was telling her that he was Jesus Christ and that she needed to get right with the lord. Sandy said he then became violent towards her and said he was Satan,” the affidavit reads. “He told Sandy that he was going to twist her head off and continued to make verbal threats.”

Sandy then left the residence at around 8:15 p.m. because she “was scared Shannon would kill her” and went to stay with a friend, leaving their daughter at home, the affidavit continues.

“When I asked Sandy why she didn’t take her daughter with her, she said she was worried about Shannon killing her and wasn’t worried about her daughter,” wrote Corporal Jason Brisco.

Their daughter, who was interviewed at a child advocacy center, confirmed she was present at the time her father amputated his leg. She still appeared to be in a state of shock and it was recommended she undergo counseling before further interview attempts.

Shannon and Sandy have both been released on a $10,000 bond and are scheduled to return to court in mid-October, according to KRON 4.

It was not immediately clear if the couple had engaged legal representation to comment on their behalf.

That poor child — thank God she’s okay, aside from the trauma.