Say What Now? Angela White's Mom Tokyo Toni Claims Illuminati Tried To Recruit Her In The 2000s [Video]

During a recent interview, Tokyo Toni detailed a time in the early 2000s when she was reportedly approached by the Illuminati.

via: AceShowbiz

“First of all, I received letter a long time ago. In 2001, I believe,” Toni said during her appearance on “Reallyfe Street Warz”. She went on to recall, “When you receive a letter, it tells you that, ‘Hey, we find you to be very interesting.’ ”

The 51-year-old added that through the documents, the Illuminati explained all the things they had to offer in exchange of membership. “It’s about six pages, front and back, paragraphs tellin’ you about yourself and how amazing you are,” Toni shared. “That’s that letter, then you have another one where you’re actually in.”

Prior to this, Toni claimed that her daughter Chyna was part of the cult during a social media rant. “When the Illuminati come for Angela, ‘cuz they gon’ come, there’s nothing I can do,” she said last month, referring to Chyna by her legal name Angela White. “I don’t ever want to go around my daughter again, not alone. Not without two pistols, and a pitbull.”

After noting that she felt that she was “marked for death,” Toni appeared to take a more antagonistic view on her daughter. “People that hate you, wanna see you do bad. Just whatever, just weirdos. These demons, though,” she divulged. “Man, to know your f**king kid is a demon? She a demon.”

Meanwhile, Chyna has been making headlines for her spiritual journey. Earlier this month, the video vixen shared that her baptism marked the start of her journey into “new beginnings. “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is Good,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo on her Instagram on Thursday, March 23.

The Lashed by Blac Chyna founder also got rid of a tattoo of a demon to release all her “negative energy.” She explained in an Instagram video, “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back … It gots to come off. You know what I mean? I’m about to have no mark of the beast – anything like that. When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore.”

Most recently, the former fiancee of Rob Kardashian shared that she lost over 10 pounds after removing 2 liters of silicone from her butt. “You know how many CCs [cubic centimeters] I took out? 1,250 CCs,” she said during an interview with Access Hollywood. “A 2-liter Coke bottle all in my booty.”

Chyna added she immediately felt like a new person. “I see beauty. I see wisdom. I see myself,” she gushed. “I feel good about it, too.”