Say What Now? Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her RNC Speech: ‘She Wanna Be Me So Bad’

Amber Rose stirred a social media frenzy after she claimed the Beyonce’s speech for Kamala Harris on Friday was copied from the speech that Amber Rose gave for Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.

“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose wrote on Instagram, according to a screenshot from the Shade Room.

There are clear similarities in their speeches, as they both spoke about the importance of motherhood and how that impacts their voting.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé, 43, noted at the beginning of her speech at the rally, which took place in her hometown.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she added. “We must vote, and we need you.”

Rose, 41, also introduced herself as a mother at the RNC in July.

“My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life,” she said.

“That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, or Liberals — we all want a better country for our children.”

“But I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, President of the United States,” she went on.

