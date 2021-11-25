Saweetie And Lil Baby Spark Romance Rumors

Saweetie appears to be off the market only months after breaking things off with Migos’ Quavo.

via: Rap-Up

A new report claims that the “Icy Chain” rapper is spending time with Lil Baby.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the two recently went shopping in New York where Baby dropped nearly $100,000 on Saweetie at Chanel. A source claims there is security footage from the store that shows Baby and Saweetie together.

Saweetie was in New York last week for “SNL” and Powerhouse, where Lil Baby also performed.

“So far, it’s not clear if the two are dating,” says the source.

Prior to their rumored relationship, Saweetie announced her single status while also sharing her desire to become a mom.

“I want a baby,” she told Power 105.1 last week. “I don’t have a man… I’m just ready. I’m getting older and I want a baby. I want to pop that sh*t out and I want to snap right back.”

Saweetie previously dated Quavo, but the two announced their split in March. Lil Baby has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the mother of his child, Jayda Cheaves, who reacted to the report by “liking” the headline on Instagram.

Saweetie has a lot to celebrate. Earlier this week, she earned her first two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for “Best Friend.”

“I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!!” she tweeted. “Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG ?? thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!!”

The potential connection comes 8 months after her explosive breakup with Quavo. In March, the two announced they were breaking up after dating for nearly 3 years.