Saweetie Exposes Quavo DM After He Shades Her On Chris Brown Diss Song | lovebscott.com

Quavo is having a rough week. The Migos rapper had to stand by while Chris Brown dropped the diss track “Weakest Link” to positive reception from fans. He clapped back with “Over Hoes & B*tches” on April 22, but it did not get the same love as Breezy’s. Some felt Quavo relied too heavily on the feature from the late Takeoff, while others thought the rapper failed to dig up any real dirt on Brown. It gets worse. The same day “Over Hoes & B*tches” dropped, Saweetie hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to disprove one of Quavo’s claims.

On the track, which came in response to Breezy’s own diss track “Weakest Link,” Quavo rapped: “I can take a model bitch and make a Saweetie, n-gga,” which she does not appear to have taken kindly to.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the song’s release, Saweetie posted a screenshot from January 2024 of Quavo private messaging her on Instagram.

The message was not opened so it can’t be seen in full but the preview says: “Damn. We used to mean af to each…”

Saweetie snarkily captioned the screenshot: “Hopefully the model he turns into me replies.”

hopefully the model he turns into me replies pic.twitter.com/eSqBcPh0wP — ?? (@Saweetie) April 23, 2024

Saweetie and Quavo originally began dating in 2018 but broke up in 2021 over allegations he cheated on her.

Chris Brown used the pair’s former relationship as ammo against Quavo on “Weakest Link” as he claimed to have slept with Saweetie while she was dating his rival.

“You fucked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no fuck, lil n-gga/ ‘Cause I fucked yo’ ex when you were still with her, bitch, I’m up, lil n-gga,” he rapped.

The R&B star also referenced the viral video of the former couple getting into a physical altercation inside an elevator: “Stop talkin’ ’bout beatin’ girls, you was beatin’ bitches on the elevator/ We seen the tapes, that’s devastating.”

After “Weakest Link” dropped, Saweetie appeared to hint at penning a response.

“Let me go rewrite these nani verses,” she wrote on X, referencing a new single that she teased on the platform last month.

let me go rewrite these nani verses pic.twitter.com/4a1BId51s6 — ?? (@Saweetie) April 20, 2024