Saweetie Explains Why Her Debut Album Has Been Delayed

It’s been nearly three years since Saweetie announced her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, but there is still no release date.

via: Rolling Stone

Last June, the rapper explained that she is crafting not just an album, but a culture and lifestyle, which takes time. Then, when October rolled around, the explanation got looser, with Saweetie saying the album is still cooking. Now, she’s pulled the astrology card as her latest lifeline.

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” Saweetie told E! News in a recent interview. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”

Cancers, who occupy the last week and a half of June through the third week of July, are famously sensitive, but slow to reveal just how deeply they’re feeling their emotions. “I feel like a lot of my [current] music is just honest,” Saweetie told Rolling Stone in October. “I think that my music has grown because of my vulnerability. I’ve accessed that part in my heart and in my mind.”

The rapper released The Single Life last year as a kind of pre-workout in anticipation of Pretty Bitch Music. The six-track record featured more of Saweetie’s Cancer staples, like prioritizing self-care and leading with loyalty. With her debut album, her loyalties seem to be with crafting the perfect project no matter how long it takes.

“Through hours of self-reflection, I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H music is not an album — it’s a movement,” Saweetie wrote on Instagram last year. “It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time. This ain’t no microwave shit. It’s baking and it will definitely be worth the taste.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, she added: “She’s coming. She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out. I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”