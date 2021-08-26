Saweetie Addresses Report Claiming She and Quavo Have Been Spending Time Together

Saweetie took to Twitter to clear up a recent tabloid report claiming she and Quavo had been “quietly spending time together in New York.”

via Complex:

Thursday morning, the Pretty Bitch Music artist and recent Complex cover star quote-tweeted a link to a Hollywood Life post that’s been making the rounds, noting that it was an example of a “pinocchio ass article.”

In the report, originally shared Monday, a “source” alleged that the former couple had “recently reconnected” while in New York despite such a thing being none of anyone’s business. This “source” further alleged that a reconciliation wouldn’t be a surprise.

Saweetie confirmed her split from Quavo back in March, saying in a tweet at the time that she had “endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes.”

See her response for yourself below. Have you tried a Saweetie Meal yet?

pinocchio ass article ? anyways back to this #saweetiemeal https://t.co/8R09HX8qwm — BIG MAC MAMA (@Saweetie) August 26, 2021