Saweetie Addresses Accusation That She Faked Tesla Giveaway: 'A True Supporter Knows My Character'

Saweetie took to social media to dispel rumors she faked a Tesla giveaway and used her fans for streams.

via Complex:

After a Twitter user claimed the rapper “used her fans for streams” with the giveaway—adding that she was “personally a fan until realizing how fake she is”—Saweetie decided to clear the air.

“The fake news concerns me these days,” she said. “*update* the 1rst winner was underage & the replacement is unresponsive so we have to go through the process again.. a true supporter knows my character &knows I don’t play about my business. U were never a fan babygirl let’s talk about that.”

Good news if you entered the giveaway — you could still win!

