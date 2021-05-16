‘Saw’ Reboot ‘Spiral’ Tops Disappointing Weekend Box Office

Lionsgate’s Spiral: From The Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, came in at No. 1 at the domestic box office during its opening weekend with earnings of $8.7 million.

via Complex:

While the numbers aren’t close to initial projections, which hovered around $10-15 million mark for the horror film, it still finished as the sixth No. 1 opening for a Saw film. The last one was 2017’s Jigsaw, which opened with $16.6 million, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The latest, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, follows a police vet and his partner as they investigate a series of murders that are similar to past serial killings.

On the other side of things, Angelina Jolie’s western, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which was pushed primarily on the streaming front rather in theaters, according to Variety—earned $2.8 million this weekend, so the competition for Saw wasn’t exactly fierce

Spiral was released alongside 21’s EP-style soundtrack of music inspired by the film, featuring cameos from none other than Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, Millie Go Lightly, and Young Nudy. The 4-track offering was 21’s follow-up to Savage Mode II, as he let lead single “Spiral” set the tone just a couple weeks before dropping the whole thing.

It’s to be expected — people really aren’t rushing into theaters.