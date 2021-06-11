Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Reunite for 'Sex and the City' Revival's First Table Read [Photo]

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back at work!

The three stars reunited on Friday for the first table read of HBO Max’s highly anticipated Sex and the City revival.

via People:

Titled ‘And Just Like That…’, the series is expected to follow Parker, Nixon, and Davis’ characters -Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively – and all their respective partners, years after we last saw them in the big screen film, Sex and the City 2.

Parker, 56, shared a shot of the trio to Instagram after the big day.

“Together again ?,” she wrote. “Read through our first episodes. Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X,SJ.”

Earlier in the day, Parker posted a gallery of photos of the table read to her account, each pictures snapped of a different cast members station, script and all.

According to the actress, she arrived at the table read “way too early,” her “nerves all a wonderful jumble.”

Nixon, 55, and Davis both had spots, as did returning favorites Chris Noth(John James “Mr. Big” Preston), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch), and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino).

Sara Ramírez – who will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer standup comedian who hosts a popular podcast that Bradshaw appears on frequently – also had her own station.

Davis, 56, later shared Parker’s post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Cannot believe it is happening” along with a GIF of her co-star.

Just on Wednesday, it was revealed that Cantone, 61, Garson, 57, Eigenberg, 57, and Handler, 60, were going to reprise their roles.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

The series comes after the former HBO show ended in 2004 after six seasons and two subsequent movies, the last of which hit theaters in 2010.

Not returning for the Sex and the City revival, however, is Kim Cattrall, who previously played Samantha Jones.

Addressing Cattrall’s absence from the upcoming series, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell said that the show will work “fine” without the actress.

“Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she’s made a decision that I’m sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that,” she told Page Sixin January. “I also think it will be interesting. But I also know there’s a lot of interesting characters like [Cynthia’s] Miranda. We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character – but I don’t know what they’re gonna do.”

Bushnell, 62, added, “Kim should be happy – and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them. So somehow, I imagine she’ll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters.”

We’re not sure if we’re super excited for this or just curious — or both!